Nazem Kadri News: Strikes early in win

Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Kadri set the tone in the Flames' favor just 16 seconds into the game. He ended a three-game goal drought and has earned eight goals and three assists over his last nine outings. For the season, the 34-year-old center is up to 31 goals, 59 points, 257 shots on net, 51 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 75 appearances. He needs two more goals to set a career high in that category.