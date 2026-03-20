Nazem Kadri News: Strikes on power play in win
Kadri scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Kadri has two goals and two assists across six games since he rejoined the Avalanche at the trade deadline. His last two points have come with the man advantage over the last two contests. For the season, the veteran forward is up to 14 goals, 45 points (15 on the power play), 194 shots on net, 47 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 68 appearances between the Avalanche and the Flames.
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