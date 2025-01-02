Nazem Kadri News: Supplies power-play helper

Kadri logged a power-play assist, six shots on goal and 12 PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Kadri set up Blake Coleman's first-period tally. The helper gives Kadri a total of 12 points over 13 contests since the start of December. The center is up to 14 goals, 13 assists, eight power-play points, 133 shots on net, 29 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 38 outings overall in a top-line role.