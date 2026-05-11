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Nazem Kadri News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Kadri scored a power-play goal on five shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Kadri tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with his tally. The 35-year-old has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak, with four of those five points coming on the power play. He's up to six points, 24 shots, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating over eight playoff contests in a middle-six role.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
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