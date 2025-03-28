Nazem Kadri News: Two goals in loss to Dallas

Kadri scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Kadri bagged the only two goals the Flames could muster against Casey deSmith, but this two-goal performance extended his impressive scoring stretch. This was the fifth straight game in which Kadri found the back of the net, and the 34-year-old veteran is up to 30 goals on the season, as well as 56 points. This 30-goal haul represents the third-best mark of his career, and he has a realistic shot at reaching a new career-high mark in goals once the regular season ends.