Nazem Kadri News: Two points against Pens

Kadri picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Both points came in the third period, but the Flames were already staring at a 5-0 deficit at that point. Kadri hadn't put together a multi-point performance since Oct. 12, Calgary's second game of the season, but the veteran center has been fairly productive in November and has four goals and nine points over the last 13 contests.