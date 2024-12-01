Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Two points against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Kadri picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Both points came in the third period, but the Flames were already staring at a 5-0 deficit at that point. Kadri hadn't put together a multi-point performance since Oct. 12, Calgary's second game of the season, but the veteran center has been fairly productive in November and has four goals and nine points over the last 13 contests.

Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now