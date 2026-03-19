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Neal Pionk Injury: Cleared for contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:49am

Pionk (undisclosed) was skating in a regular jersey ahead of Thursday's clash with Boston, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Pionk remains on injured reserve, but the fact that he is with the team on its three-game road trip is certainly a sign that he is nearing a return to action. If the defenseman does get into the lineup, it would be his first appearance since Jan. 13 versus the Isles, a stretch of 22 games on inured reserve.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets
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