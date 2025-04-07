Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Neal Pionk headshot

Neal Pionk Injury: Close to returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Head coach Scott Arniel said Monday that Pionk (lower body) is "really close" to returning, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Arniel's comments indicate that Pionk will miss Monday's game against the Blues, but the blueliner is working on his conditioning and is closing in on his return to game action. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pionk return to the ice over the final week of the regular season, which would help prepare him for a postseason run.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now