Neal Pionk Injury: Close to returning

Head coach Scott Arniel said Monday that Pionk (lower body) is "really close" to returning, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Arniel's comments indicate that Pionk will miss Monday's game against the Blues, but the blueliner is working on his conditioning and is closing in on his return to game action. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pionk return to the ice over the final week of the regular season, which would help prepare him for a postseason run.