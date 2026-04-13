Neal Pionk Injury: Sidelined Monday
Pionk will not be available versus Vegas on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Pionk previously missed two months due to an undisclosed injury and now could be in danger of missing the last few games of the regular season. With the Jets heading into a back-to-back, the blueliner should probably be considered questionable, at best, heading into Tuesday's game versus Utah.
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