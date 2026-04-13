Neal Pionk headshot

Neal Pionk Injury: Sidelined Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:21pm

Pionk will not be available versus Vegas on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Pionk previously missed two months due to an undisclosed injury and now could be in danger of missing the last few games of the regular season. With the Jets heading into a back-to-back, the blueliner should probably be considered questionable, at best, heading into Tuesday's game versus Utah.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets
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