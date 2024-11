Pionk set up three goals in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Don't look now, but Pionk is tied with teammate Josh Morrissey for second among NHL defensemen with 17 points. Pionk's best season came in 2019-20, when he rang up 45 points in 71 games. He's miles ahead of that pace with three goals, 14 assists, five power-play points and 33 shots in 16 games.