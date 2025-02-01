Fantasy Hockey
Neal Pionk News: Bags two apples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 7:38pm

Pionk tallied two assists, including one on the power-play, a plus-2 rating and four shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Pionk helped open the scoring for the Jets, giving him two goals and seven points in his last 10 games. The 29-year-old has supplied 30-plus points in six consecutive seasons and could establish new career highs if he can stay productive the rest of the way.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets
