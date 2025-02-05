Neal Pionk News: Bends twine Tuesday

Pionk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Carolina.

Pionk extended his point streak to three games with Tuesday's tally, giving him eight goals on the year, including a career-high four with the man advantage. The 29-year-old Nebraska native should be capable of reaching the 10-goal threshold for just the second time in his eight-year NHL career, making him a decent depth option for fantasy players -- especially in banger leagues that value hits.