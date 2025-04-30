Fantasy Hockey
Neal Pionk headshot

Neal Pionk News: Contributes helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Pionk logged an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Pionk helped out on a Nino Niederreiter tally in the first period. Pionk is up to two points, 10 shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots, a plus-4 rating and 14 PIM across five playoff contests. The 29-year-old blueliner remains in a second-pairing role, which is a spot that should allow him to be a decent all-around contributor for fantasy managers.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets

