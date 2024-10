Pionk notched two assists, one shorthanded, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

The veteran blueliner extended his point streak to five games with the performance, a stretch in which he's collected one goal and nine points. Pionk's hot start to the campaign has come without the benefit of consistent power-play time, and once the undefeated Jets begin to cool down, his production will likely cool down as well.