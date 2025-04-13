Fantasy Hockey
Neal Pionk News: Given maintenance day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Pionk (rest) will not be in the lineup Sunday against the Oilers, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Pionk has played in two games since missing 12 contests due to a lower-body injury, but he'll get the day off Sunday as the Jets have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Winnipeg's last game of the regular season is against the Ducks on Wednesday.

