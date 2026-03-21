Neal Pionk News: Goal in return from injury

Pionk (undisclosed) scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Penguins.

It was Pionk's first game back after missing 23 games with an undisclosed injury. His shot from the point went in off the post. Pionk has put up at least 32 points in each of his last six seasons, but his offense has tanked this season. He has just nine points (three goals, six assists), 85 hits and 66 blocks in 41 games.