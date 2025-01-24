Neal Pionk News: Helps out on empty-netter

Pionk managed an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Pionk has earned four points over his last six outings. He assisted on the empty-netter that secured a hat trick for Cole Perfetti in this contest. Pionk is up to 32 points through 50 appearances -- he's one point shy of matching his output from the entirety of the 2023-24 regular season. The blueliner has added 81 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 76 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-9 rating in his usual second-pairing role.