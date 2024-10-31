Neal Pionk News: Lights lamp twice in big win

Pionk scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

The veteran blueliner found the back of the net in the first and third periods, recording his first multi-goal performance since Oct. 19, 2022. Pionk has been one of the engines of Winnipeg's hot start to the season, piling up three goals and 12 points in 10 games with 25 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-5 rating.