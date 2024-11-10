Neal Pionk News: Logs assist in Saturday's win

Pionk had an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Pionk's hot October has given way to a quieter November -- he has two helpers over his last five games. That was likely to happen anyway, as the 29-year-old is a solid scorer but certainly not a point-per-game threat. He has three goals, 11 assists, 33 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-10 rating through 15 outings overall. Pionk should continue to offer strong non-scoring production even if his offense fades further.