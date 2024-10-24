Neal Pionk News: Manages helper in overtime win

Pionk provided an assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Pionk is off to a stellar start this season, and he's now on a four-game point streak. The 29-year-old defenseman has a goal, seven assists, 18 shots on net, 10 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through seven appearances. He remains in a top-four role, and with the Jets starting the year 7-0-0, Pionk has emerged as a strong secondary scoring threat from the blue line to complement Josh Morrissey.