Neal Pionk News: Nabs helper Sunday

Pionk produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Pionk has a goal and three assists over the last four games. That follows a stretch of five contests in which he failed to record a point. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 21 points, 46 shots on net, 41 hits, 41 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 25 outings this season. Pionk offers strong offense and steady all-around production from his second-pairing role, making him a trustworthy option for fantasy lineups whenever the Jets are in action.