Neal Pionk News: Pockets helper in loss

Pionk produced an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Pionk had some consistency problems in December but still put up a decent seven points with 20 hits and 29 blocked shots over 15 contests for the month. The 29-year-old blueliner has filled a second-pairing role throughout 2024-25. He's at five goals, 22 assists, 62 shots on net, 58 hits, 67 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 39 outings overall.