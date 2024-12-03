Neal Pionk News: Produces assist in loss

Pionk notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

This was just the second time all year Pionk was held to zero hits and zero blocked shots in a game. The defenseman made up for it by picking up his fifth point in the last five contests (one goal, four helpers. He's been better than usual on offense with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists), and he's added 49 shots on net, 41 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 26 appearances.