Neal Pionk News: Removed from IR
Pionk (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following a 23-game absence, Pionk appears ready to return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has registered two goals, eight points, 76 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 84 hits across 40 appearances this season.
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