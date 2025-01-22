Neal Pionk News: Rips in game-winner

Pionk scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Pionk got open on the Jets' first rush of overtime and unleashed a slap shot from the circles to beat Mackenzie Blackwood 17 seconds into the extra session. With five points over his last 11 outings, Pionk remains steady on offense while adding physicality in a top-four role. For the season, the 29-year-old defenseman is at seven goals, 31 points, 78 shots on net, 75 hits, 77 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 49 appearances.