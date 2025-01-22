Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Neal Pionk headshot

Neal Pionk News: Rips in game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Pionk scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Pionk got open on the Jets' first rush of overtime and unleashed a slap shot from the circles to beat Mackenzie Blackwood 17 seconds into the extra session. With five points over his last 11 outings, Pionk remains steady on offense while adding physicality in a top-four role. For the season, the 29-year-old defenseman is at seven goals, 31 points, 78 shots on net, 75 hits, 77 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 49 appearances.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now