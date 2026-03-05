Nic Dowd News: Dealt to Sin City
Dowd was traded to Vegas from Washington on Thursday, in exchange for Jesper Vikman, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2029 second-round selection.
The Golden Knights acquired a veteran center who should see third-line minutes. Dowd had four goals, 12 assists and 113 hits across 55 games with Washington. He takes plenty of faceoffs, winning 373 of 766 draws with the Capitals in 2025-26. To make room on the roster, the Golden Knights placed Mark Stone (upper body) on injured reserve.
