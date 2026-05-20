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Nic Dowd News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Dowd scored an empty-net goal, added four hits and blocked two shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Dowd hadn't earned a point since he scored in a Game 3 loss to the Mammoth in the first round. The 35-year-old doesn't have to score to be effective as a shutdown center on the Golden Knights' fourth line. He has three tallies, 17 shots on net, 32 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 13 playoff contests.

Nic Dowd
Vegas Golden Knights
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