Nic Dowd headshot

Nic Dowd News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Dowd provided an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Dowd picked up his first point in five games with the Golden Knights. The 35-year-old forward is up to 17 points, 52 shots on net, 122 hits, 43 blocked shots, 59 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 60 appearances between Vegas and Washington. Dowd has filled a bottom-six role with the Golden Knights, and the team's stronger forward depth has had a limiting factor on his ice time compared to his usage with the Capitals.

Nic Dowd
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Dowd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Dowd See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
164 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 6
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
November 6, 2024