Nic Dowd News: First point with new team
Dowd provided an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Dowd picked up his first point in five games with the Golden Knights. The 35-year-old forward is up to 17 points, 52 shots on net, 122 hits, 43 blocked shots, 59 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 60 appearances between Vegas and Washington. Dowd has filled a bottom-six role with the Golden Knights, and the team's stronger forward depth has had a limiting factor on his ice time compared to his usage with the Capitals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Dowd See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout7 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 69 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 6November 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Dowd See More