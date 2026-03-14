Nic Dowd News: First point with new team

Dowd provided an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Dowd picked up his first point in five games with the Golden Knights. The 35-year-old forward is up to 17 points, 52 shots on net, 122 hits, 43 blocked shots, 59 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 60 appearances between Vegas and Washington. Dowd has filled a bottom-six role with the Golden Knights, and the team's stronger forward depth has had a limiting factor on his ice time compared to his usage with the Capitals.