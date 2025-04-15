Nic Dowd News: Garners helper in win

Dowd logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Dowd has earned four points over the last 10 games. The 34-year-old was able to chip in an assist on Dylan Strome's empty-netter to seal this win, which also gave Strome a hat trick. Dowd has done well in a bottom-six role this season 14 goals and 27 points, both of which are career highs. He's added 86 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 127 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 81 appearances.