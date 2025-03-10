Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nic Dowd headshot

Nic Dowd News: Helps out on empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Dowd logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Dowd had gone 10 games without a point since his three-point effort in a 6-3 win over the Panthers on Feb. 4. Scoring is not Dowd's primary source of value to the Capitals, as he remains a strong defensive center in a bottom-six role. He has 22 points through 64 outings this season, which is right in line with his usual production over the last four years. He's added 68 shots on net, 104 hits, 67 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-9 rating. He needs seven more appearances to set a career high in games played, and his good health could also help him surpass his career-high 25 points from the 2022-23 campaign.

Nic Dowd
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now