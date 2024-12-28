Nic Dowd News: Nets game-winning goal Saturday

Dowd tallied the game-winning goal, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dowd was all alone near the goal line and ripped a feed from Rasmus Sandin to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead midway through the third period. The 34-year-old's ninth goal of the season ended an eight-game scoring drought and brings him to 12 points on the season.