Nic Dowd News: Nets shortie Tuesday

Dowd scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Dowd has four points over his last 11 games. The defensive center continues to play a significant role for the Capitals, though it's not one that leads to much offense. He's matched his career high in points with 25 (13 goals, 12 assists), doing so in 74 appearances after setting that high mark in 65 games in 2022-23. He's added 77 shots on net, 118 hits, 71 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 2024-25.