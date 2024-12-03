Nic Dowd News: Puts away goal in loss

Dowd scored a goal on two shots, added 10 PIM, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Dowd's second-period tally was enough to get the game to overtime. He's scored three times over the last eight contests, but he went six games without a point before that stretch. The 34-year-old center is at seven goals, two helpers, 35 shots on net, 52 hits, 32 PIM and 23 blocked shots across 25 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.