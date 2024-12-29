Nic Dowd News: Puts away goal Sunday

Dowd scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Dowd has scored in back-to-back contests after going eight games without a point. The 34-year-old center is up to 10 goals in just 36 outings this season -- he's now reached double-digit tallies in five straight campaigns, and his career high of 13 is very much within reach. The fourth-liner has 13 points, 49 shots on net, 68 hits, 35 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-10 rating.