Nic Dowd headshot

Nic Dowd News: Scores again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Dowd scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Dowd scored a shorthanded goal Tuesday, and his goal Wednesday came just after he finished serving a penalty for holding early in the second period. The fourth-line center is up to three points, eight shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating over six contests. Dowd won't rack up huge scoring numbers, but the Capitals have him playing significant ice time, so he could have some appeal in deep fantasy formats that count hits and faceoffs.

