Nic Dowd News: Scores shortie against former team

Dowd scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Dowd's first goal as a Golden Knight came against his former team. It's fitting that it was a shorthanded tally since Vegas acquired him to bolster their defensive depth at forward. Dowd is up to five goals, 18 points, 59 shots on net, 128 hits, 47 blocked shots, 67 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 67 appearances between Vegas and Washington this season. Dowd should continue to see steady fourth-line usage.