Nic Dowd News: Snaps skid

Dowd tallied a goal and four shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Dowd had been mired in a slump with just one goal in his last 11 games prior to lighting the lamp in the first period on Friday. The 34-year-old is an invaluable depth forward and defensive specialist for the Capitals, but the Alabama native has yet to produce the kind of offensive numbers fantasy managers covet.