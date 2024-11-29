Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nic Dowd headshot

Nic Dowd News: Snaps skid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Dowd tallied a goal and four shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Dowd had been mired in a slump with just one goal in his last 11 games prior to lighting the lamp in the first period on Friday. The 34-year-old is an invaluable depth forward and defensive specialist for the Capitals, but the Alabama native has yet to produce the kind of offensive numbers fantasy managers covet.

Nic Dowd
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now