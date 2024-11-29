Nic Dowd News: Snaps skid
Dowd tallied a goal and four shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.
Dowd had been mired in a slump with just one goal in his last 11 games prior to lighting the lamp in the first period on Friday. The 34-year-old is an invaluable depth forward and defensive specialist for the Capitals, but the Alabama native has yet to produce the kind of offensive numbers fantasy managers covet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now