Nic Dowd headshot

Nic Dowd News: Tallies game-winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Dowd scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth in Game 1.

Dowd has two goals and three helpers over his last 10 contests. In the regular season, the defensive center totaled five goals, 21 points, 66 shots on net, 140 hits, 50 blocked shots and 73 PIM over 75 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Capitals. He brings 40 games of experience into this postseason, though he's earned just six points in those previous playoff outings. Dowd's offense won't be a big factor, but his faceoff skills and reliable defense will keep him in the lineup.

Nic Dowd
Vegas Golden Knights
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