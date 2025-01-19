Nic Dowd News: Two helpers vs. Pittsburgh
Dowd finished Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins with two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
Dowd was credited with an assist Saturday's opening goal in the first period and on an empty-netter late in the third period. He hasn't taken a shot over his last three games, but Dowd has logged three assists over that span after failing to register a point over his previous four appearances.
