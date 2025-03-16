Nicholas Robertson News: Bags helper in loss

Robertson notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Prior to Saturday, Robertson was scratched for two games and had earned just one assist over his previous five outings. The winger set up William Nylander's opening goal in the second period of this contest. Robertson has 18 points, 87 shots on net, 57 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 56 appearances this season, well behind his 27 points in 56 games in 2023-24. He's not a lock to be in the lineup, and that makes him too unreliable for most fantasy managers.