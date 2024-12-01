Nicholas Robertson News: Breaks slump Saturday
Robertson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Robertson's goal ended his 12-game point drought. It's just the right time for him to get going on offense, as the Maple Leafs' injury-ravaged forward group welcomed back Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies for this contest. Robertson has two goals, 31 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating over 20 appearances this season, so he'll need to pick up the pace as more forwards get ready to return.
