Nicholas Robertson News: Finds twine against brother's team

Robertson scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.

Robertson put the Maple Leafs ahead 5-3 in the third period. His brother, Jason Robertson, also scored in the contest, making it a happy occasion for the whole family. Toronto's Robertson has two goals over his last five games but has struggled alongside his Maple Leafs teammates late in the season. He's at a career-high 16 goals, 32 points and 127 shots on net through 77 outings this season.