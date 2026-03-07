Nicholas Robertson News: First point in eight games

Robertson scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

It was Robertson's first point in eight games and first goal in nine. He has 13 goals, 14 assists and 102 shots in 60 games this season. Robertson's development isn't exactly stalled, but it's quiet. Very quiet. He's on pace to perhaps a career high 35 points, but that's certainly a long way off his 27 points in 56 games in 2023-24.