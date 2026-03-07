Nicholas Robertson headshot

Nicholas Robertson News: First point in eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Robertson scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

It was Robertson's first point in eight games and first goal in nine. He has 13 goals, 14 assists and 102 shots in 60 games this season. Robertson's development isn't exactly stalled, but it's quiet. Very quiet. He's on pace to perhaps a career high 35 points, but that's certainly a long way off his 27 points in 56 games in 2023-24.

Nicholas Robertson
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicholas Robertson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicholas Robertson See More
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards Outlook
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards Outlook
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
54 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Second Half Prep
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Second Half Prep
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
61 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
62 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Corey Abbott
65 days ago