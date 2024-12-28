Nicholas Robertson News: Nets goal in victory

Robertson found the back of the net on his only shot and had two hits and a plus-1 rating in 10:02 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Robertson added an insurance marker late in the second period to give Toronto a 5-0 lead. The left-shot winger has elevated his game lately -- Robertson has generated four goals and three helpers across nine games in December. The 23-year-old had just two goals over the first two months of the campaign. Robertson is at six goals and nine points through 29 contests while filling a third-line role and a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.