Nicholas Robertson News: Pots goal in loss

Robertson scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Robertson broke through for his first goal of the year, but it was far too late to make a difference. The winger has added nine shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances. The good news is Robertson is seeing steady third-line usage, but that's a role that's too small on a top-heavy team for him to make much of an impact. He's also on the second power-play unit, but there's little chance of him moving up the lineup barring a slump from a top-six forward.