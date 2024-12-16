Nicholas Robertson News: Scores, assists Sunday
Robertson notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.
Robertson didn't play in four straight games before suiting up Sunday, and he made his presence felt by delivering his first multi-point performance of the campaign. That said, Robertson has tallied just four points across 24 games this season, so he shouldn't have a lot of upside in most fantasy formats.
