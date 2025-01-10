Nicholas Robertson News: Scores in Thursday's loss

Robertson scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Robertson was scratched Tuesday versus the Flyers, his first time sitting out since Dec. 14. He responded as he did the last time, scoring in his first game back in the lineup. Consistency remains an issue, but Robertson has displayed some skills this year. He has seven goals, four assists, 52 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-3 rating over 35 appearances. However, from a fantasy standpoint, his bottom-six assignment doesn't make him a reliable contributor.