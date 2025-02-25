Fantasy Hockey
Nicholas Robertson headshot

Nicholas Robertson News: Second straight two-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 10:07pm

Robertson had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins on Tuesday.

He beat Jeremy Swayman under his glove from the left circle on a partial breakaway in the third period to tie the game 3-3. Robertson has put up two straight, two-point games (three goals, one assist). His overall production has taken a step back this season -- he has just 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 50 games after putting up 27 in 56 contests. Robertson's name continues to be whispered in trade rumors, and that might be the best thing that could happen to the 23-year-old winger. New scenery could increase his ice time and re-ignite his offensive abilities.

