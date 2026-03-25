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Nicholas Robertson News: Secures first 30-point season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Robertson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Robertson had been limited to two assists and eight shots on net over his last eight contests. The winger ended the goal drought at 12:08 of the first period to put the Maple Leafs up 2-0 after converting on a feed from Max Domi. Robertson is up to 14 goals, 30 points, 113 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-7 rating over 69 appearances. He's emerged as a decent middle-six forward for Toronto, but even with a career year on offense, he's only an option in deeper fantasy formats.

Nicholas Robertson
Toronto Maple Leafs
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