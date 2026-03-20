Nick Abruzzese News: Pots pair for Crunch
Abruzzese scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Rochester on Friday.
Abruzzese has done a fine job for the Crunch this year with 11 goals and 42 points through 45 outings. He hasn't had a lot of explosive performances, but he also missed time from late January into early March. He has earned three goals and two assists since he returned.
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