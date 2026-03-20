Nick Abruzzese headshot

Nick Abruzzese News: Pots pair for Crunch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Abruzzese scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Rochester on Friday.

Abruzzese has done a fine job for the Crunch this year with 11 goals and 42 points through 45 outings. He hasn't had a lot of explosive performances, but he also missed time from late January into early March. He has earned three goals and two assists since he returned.

Nick Abruzzese
Tampa Bay Lightning
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